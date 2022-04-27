Skip to Main Content
Windsor·ONTARIO VOTES 2022

Tell us about your top issues in this June's provincial election

We want to hear what's important to you in the time leading up to the Ontario provincial election on June 2.

Ontarians head to the polls on June 2

CBC News ·
The Ontario election is June 2 and CBC Windsor wants to hear from the community about your top issues heading to the polls. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Please fill out the form below to share your thoughts about your top issues.

If you're willing to be contacted by a reporter, please leave your contact information as well.

Want to know who is running in your riding? Check out CBC Windsor's provincial election primer here

 

Comments

