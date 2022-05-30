These voters are thinking about education reform ahead of the Ontario election

Ahead of the Ontario election this Thursday, voters in Windsor, Ont., shared their top election issue heading to the polls — education reform.

Speaking with CBC Windsor outside of school pickup in the city, parents said they were concerned with their kids' education and are looking to the parties to make some fixes.

"My son is autistic, so education is number one, and a lot of programs could help out," said Dan Roberts.

Roberts said his family is hoping for a support staff to help his son out at school, but acknowledges there's a shortage.

"I hope we can get better programs for kids in need or with special needs," he said.

Roberts said the schools, staff and parents all need more support, and he doesn't care which party offers it.

"It doesn't really matter who gets in as long as they keep up with what they promised us," he said. "Our kids are our future and that's all that matters right now. They need to have the education for when we're not around."

Tina Denomme said there's a lot she'd like to see reformed at Ontario schools, including around a no-fail policy at the elementary level.

"They don't hold children back anymore, they have this leave no child behind because you're just pushing kids who need the extra help, the extra year forward," she said. "I think pushing them forward really sets them up for failure in high school because high school does fails."

With two kids, Denomme said reassessing some current policies is key to her in this election.

"I'm having a hard time choosing who to vote for this year," she said.

Kelly Magee worries for the quality of the education students are currently receiving, saying they may be having too much screen time in class.

"I just don't think they teach kids as well as they used to," he said.

"A lot of times, I find it more digital they're more into games than paying attention in school."

Magee would like to see more courses available that bring kids together, including more options to learn about trades at a younger age.

He said he's also not sure who he'll vote for in this election.

"They all tend to do the same thing when they get into office, so it's hard to tell who you can trust to do what they say they're going to do," said Magee.

"They say if you don't vote then you don't have a say, but when you do vote it still seems like you don't have a say because when they do get in, they do what they want anyway."

