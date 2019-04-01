McGivney Centre lays off 17 autism workers due to PC reforms
John McGivney Children's Centre has given 12 weeks of working notice to the workers
Molly Cacilhas, a behaviour therapist working with children on the autism spectrum, is one of 17 people who have been let go from the John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) in Windsor.
The local service provider decided to cut jobs because of changes to the Ontario Autism Program that came into effect April 1.
While most of the workers have received 12 weeks of notice, Cacilhas said her notice is effective immediately because she is on maternity leave.
"It's been hard," she said. "It's upsetting to hear that your career is over."
New program outline
The new Ontario Autism Program provides families with direct funding so they can purchase any eligible therapy and service.
Children under six will get up to $20,000 a year, while children between six and 18 will get up to $5,000 a year. Households with more than $250,000 in annual income will not be eligible for funding.
The changes have been highly criticized for not providing families with enough money to access therapy and other services, especially if they have a child with a high amount of need.
With the new funding program, JMCC CEO Elaine Whitmore said the centre will be working in a more "competitive model," because families can choose where they get therapy.
Since the government announced the proposed changes in February, Whitmore said they had been working with the Thames Valley Children's Centre — which distributes funding from the province for southwestern Ontario — to find solutions that don't involve job cuts, but landed on nothing.
"It's a very difficult position," she said. "The impact [the workers] have on families is immeasurable."
There will be 13 autism workers left at the centre after the 17 leave in June this year.
Cacilhas said she and her coworkers are not only specifically trained to help kids with autism, but act as advocates for the child and their families.
Over time, some families come to depend on these workers, she said, but now some of them won't be there.
"Especially the kids that are on the severe end of the spectrum, that need so many more hours, that need that one-on-one, they really need that," she said.
"And they're not going to get it, not with that funding."
With files from Stacey Janzer and Flora Pan
