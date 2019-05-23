Skip to Main Content
Windsor, Ont. teen designs wireless ASL glove
Windsor·Video

Windsor, Ont. teen designs wireless ASL glove

Ahmad Ali, 17, invented a glove which can translate ASL gestures into speech via Bluetooth
Ahmad Ali, 17, invented a glove which can translate ASL gestures into speech via Bluetooth 0:41
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|