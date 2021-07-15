Windsor track coach heading to Olympic Games in Tokyo
Kurt Downes expects to see 'outstanding performances' from Canadian athletes
Nearly a dozen athletes from the Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia areas of Ontario are heading to Tokyo, but our region will also be represented in the coaching ranks at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Former University of Windsor track athlete Kurt Downes will be a member of Team Canada's coaching staff.
He'll be working with the sprints, hurdles and relay groups, and athletes including star sprinter Andre De Grasse.
CBC Radio's Windsor Morning caught up with Downes on Thursday, ahead of his weekend departure for Tokyo.
Downes, who competed as a sprinter and in long jump and triple jump as a Lancer, is now in charge of the Border City Athletics Club.
He didn't set out to become a coach following his athletic career, but got the bug after helping out with coaching at Assumption High School while he was studying to become a teacher.
Downes said he stuck with it because he enjoyed seeing athletes develop their skills over time.
"Knowing that you might have had even a small hand in that development, it usually makes you feel pretty good as a coach," he said.
Downes said he's excited to work with the athletes at this year's Games and get to see them perform after the pandemic hiatus.
"Athletes have worked their tails off. They've done an incredible job being resilient in making this team, and I think we're going to see some outstanding performances."
With files from Windsor Morning
