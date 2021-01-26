City temporarily closes Ojibway Park for trail maintenance
Ojibway Park will be closed to the public from Wednesday to Friday for trail maintenance.
Ojibway Park will be closed to the public from Wednesday to Friday for trail maintenance.
The temporary closure will give staff time to replenish mulch on the trails, which will help maintain the safety of the paths for users, said the City of Windsor in a news release Tuesday.
The maintenance is needed during the winter months when the ground is frozen and wildlife are hibernating, the city said.
In the meantime, the city said there are other city-owned natural areas to explore including Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Oakwood Natural Area, South Cameron Natural Area and Little River Corridor.
