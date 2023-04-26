The path to create Ojibway National Urban Park has cleared another hurdle

There's been another milestone in the bid to create a new national park in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse's private member's bill to create Ojibway National Urban Park (ONUP) passed third reading in the House of Commons with near-unanimous (319-1) support on Wednesday afternoon.

"The bill to establish ONUP is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents of this region fighting to protect one of the most unique ecosystems in the country. Today, is another step in the legislative process," Masse said in a media release.

The proposal for a 364-hectare park would unite several areas — Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve and Ojibway Shores — into one national park.

With the bill now passing third reading, it still requires Senate approval and royal assent.

The passing of the bill comes amid a parallel effort from the government to create the park through a Parks Canada process.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, a Liberal, said at a joint media availability with Masse on Tuesday he would support the bill in the "spirit of togetherness."

Conservative MP Chris Lewis, who represents the riding of Essex, also supported the bill.