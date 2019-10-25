SIU lays no charges in 2018 officer-involved Windsor shooting

The Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no charges warranted in a police-involved shooting in Windsor in 2018.

On Sept. 16, 2018, Windsor police attended a Bonita Street residence after a 911 call and shot a man who aimed a gun at them. The man was shot twice in the upper left chest.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a Windsor hospital, but later transported to Detroit.

The interim director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

To make his decision, Martino interviewed six civillian witnesses and three officers who also witnessed the incident.

According to Martino's investigation, officers were confronted by the man who was sitting in a chair in front of the home, holding a baseball bat.

When officers told him to drop the bat, the man instead armed himself with a shotgun and pointed it at the officers.

Martino and the SIU reviewed the 911 call summary, radio reports between officers and firearms reports.

"The officers approached the scene cautiously and drew their CEWs, reasonably in my view, when they saw the Complainant with a bat on the front deck of his home," said Martino about the officers' initial approach of the man in question.

"The Complainant was directed to drop the bat. Regrettably, possibly owing to his intoxication at the time, the Complainant did not react favourably to the command. Instead, he reached for his long gun and pointed it in the direction of the officers."

The shotgun was not operable at the time, but Martino said officers could not have been expected to know that.

"I accept that the officers reasonably apprehended an imminent and lethal threat of force and acted reasonably to protect themselves by resorting to lethal force of their own," said Martino.

The matter is now considered to be closed.