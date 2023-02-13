Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty Windsor police officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving on Saturday.Shortly after 1 a.m. on February 11, Chatham-Kent police conducted a traffic stop in downtown Chatham.

They arrested and charged the constable with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg.

The officer has been suspended by the Windsor Police Service.

This is not his first brush with the law. He was arrested and charged with impaired driving on October 3, 2022. At that time, Windsor Police arrested him after a collision downtown.

At that time, the constable was reassigned to administrative duties.