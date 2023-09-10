Windsor nurses celebrate anniversaries of graduation from former hospital

For many years, nurses from Windsor's former Salvation Army Grace Hospital have been meeting to celebrate the anniversary of their graduation from the hospital's nursing school.

"This evening started a number of years ago," said retired nurse Ethel Dodman. "It all started out as a monthly meeting back in the late 1930s."

This year's gathering took place at the Fogolar Furlan Club. But the first gatherings took place in much less glamorous settings.

"We used to have them in the basement of the [nurses'] residence," said Sue Baxter, a member of the 1969 graduating class and an organizer of the event. "Then it got to be so big we couldn't fit in anymore, so we had to find another place."

Ethel Dodman is a member of the 1960 graduating class. She says the annual gatherings of former graduates from the former Salvation Army Grace Hospital began as monthly meetings in the 1930s. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

This year's celebration focused on graduates from 1973. Although the annual event focuses on celebrating the 50th anniversary of a specific graduating class, there are attendees from other classes as well, of which Dodman is one.

"I started my nursing career in 1957 and I retired in 1994," she said.

Dodman said they had planned for 147 nurses to attend. She says it's important to celebrate their anniversaries because it keeps the nurses connected to each other.

"We're like one big family," she said. "We've always been one big happy family at the hospital until we amalgamated back in 1994 with Hôtel-Dieu [Hospital]. But we still continue on and it's always been a really happy time to meet with your fellow classmates and your girls who have gone to many different places here in Canada, the United States, Europe; all over [the world]."

Sue Baxter is a member of the 1969 graduating class. She says the gatherings would take place in the basement of the nurses' residence, before it was held at other places in Windsor. This year's meeting took place at the Fogolar Furlan Club. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Baxter agreed, saying it's an opportunity for graduates to go back to their roots.

"Most of us stayed at the nurses' residence, so it got to be like a family," she said. "It's like coming back and meeting your sisters that maybe you haven't spoken to for a year or so, rehashing training and talking about experiences that we've had since then."

There are also graduates who were not able to attend, but still stay connected with their former classmates.

"We have one who is 101 [years old]," said Dodman. "She doesn't come out, but she lives in Bobcaygeon. I talked to her and she was very pleased to hear from me and a lot of the other older ladies. You find out a lot of interesting information that's happened to them, where they've gone, what they've done in their nursing career. Some would just raise their families and other ones worked for doctors and worked all over [the world]."

Former nurses react to the current state of health care

Having worked in health care for as long as they have, both Dodman and Baxter said stories of nurses experiencing burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic are unfortunate.

"I don't think any of us are happy," said Dodman. "Nursing has not gone the way we would like to see it. Health care has not gone the way we'd like to see it."

Baxter said she was distressed seeing the stories. However, she was tempted to get back on the front lines during the pandemic.

"The College of Nurses asked retired nurses if they wanted to work," she said. "If I had been 10 years younger, I think I would have signed up because I found the whole process and the illness itself very fascinating. But I couldn't have done it; you get to the point where you just can't move as fast, you can't keep things in your head as well."