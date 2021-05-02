Windsor nurse writes song to inspire 'hope' in colleagues and health-care workers

A Windsor nurse hopes her song Hope will raise the spirits of health-care workers during the pandemic.

"That's what hope is supposed to be, when you're having a tough day at work, " Vanessa Grace said. "Just that little jingle in your head to make you smile."

Grace, who said she writes songs based on her emotions, works part time at Windsor Regional Hospital. She does not work directly with COVID patients but she saw what her co-workers were going through during the pandemic and wrote the song for them.

"They've told me their first-hand experiences with COVID and how it impacted their lives and that's kind of how I wrote the story," she said.

She said the staff at the hospital is very supportive of her as a new nurse and helped her get through her first days at the hospital

"We had to come together just to know it better and that's where we belong," Grace said was one of her favourite lyrics in the song.

"Like to be together, right? As a community and that's how we got through it."

She said she performed the song for her co-workers and has posted it on the web and that the feedback has been very positive.

"It's nice to hear the positivity," she said.

"Not everybody's language is music but it's still, even just the groove kind of gives you gives you a smile," she said.