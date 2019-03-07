The Windsor-Iqaluit art exchange continues with pop-up selling Nunavummiut works

An ongoing arts exchange is connecting Windsor and Iqaluit — now in the form of a pop-up in Windsor's Artspeak Gallery.

The shop will have hundreds of pieces by artists in Nunavut, all for sale, including some from three artists who are also running workshops on jewellery making, sealskin sewing and necklace beading.

Unfortunately for anybody who's interested, those workshops are sold out.

"Art tourism is an important part of the economy for artists in Ontario," said Julie Tucker, director of public programs and advocacy for Arts Council Windsor & Region.

The pop-up shop is opening March 9. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

For this pop-up, ACWR is working with the Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association (NACA). It's named Tujjak — which is an island where a person lands and makes a temporary camp in Inuktitut.

Things people can buy at the pop-up include jewellery, prints, and even soap and body butter, much like what a conventional gift shop may carry.

While almost all pieces are coming from Nunavut, one is coming from Paris Fashion week — a pair of earrings by Mathew Nuqingaq, an Iqaluit-based artist and Order of Canada member.

Other "real show stoppers" will be at the pop-up as well, said Kathleen Nicholas, director of programming for NACA.

"One of a kind parkas," for example, and "we picked out really special carvings that you don't see that often," Nicholas said, like a snowmobile and other "more contemporary subject matter."

Last July, a Windsor artist named Zeke Moores travelled to Iqaluit to run a mould making and casting workshop for artists, carvers and jewelers there.

"We wanted to bring the northernmost and the southernmost artists together, as an exchange," said Tucker.

On Friday evening, there is a reception for people to connect with artists visiting from Nunavut.

The pop-up shop will be open from March 9 to March 22.