Windsorite visits NYE workers with flowers for #ImpactByKindness campaign

Saki Eylia's 2018 send-off involved him visiting Windsor businesses with flowers and cards for workers on the late New Year's Eve shift who weren't able to celebrate among family and friends.

It's part of a campaign he has started alone, called #ImpactByKindness, and he hopes it will inspire people to spread positivity across the city.

"All the time they are dealing with many rude people, or people don't respect them, but at the same time, they need someone kind to take the action to show them that there is some good there," said Eylia, adding the workers told him his has never happened to them before.

A few weeks before year-end, he also hung small Santa-shaped bags with a scarf, hat, socks and gloves around the city for those who cannot afford winter gear. He posted both videos to his YouTube channel and on Facebook.

Eylia arrived in Windsor in 2015. Having left Iraq in 2007 in search of a safer, better life, he said he moved around to many countries.

He found a permanent home in Canada and he said this campaign is his way of giving back to the place that has given him so much.

For him, Windsor has a bit of a bad reputation but he's trying to turn that around.

"We have a lot of bad things that happen, but the same time, there are lots of things going on. And we need to focus on the good things, to inspire each other," he said.

He pointed to theatre groups that put on plays, stand-up comedy shows in the city, Windsor Symphony Orchestra performances and Windsor Dance eXperience as examples of those good things.

"A lot of good things, but unfortunately, when bad things happen, people start talking just about the bad things."

Not only that, individuals seem to be afraid to start things alone without any support, he said. With this campaign, he's hoping it will show people how they can make a change in the world.

And more importantly, he said his main goal is to be able to reach out to the younger generation.

"This is my main goal, to help other people, especially the new generation," he said. "I don't want them to feel alone. I don't want them to feel like nobody cares about them."