Officials say new eye surgery centre will help free up space, resources at Windsor Regional Hospital

The owners of a new eye surgery centre in Windsor's east side say the facility will serve thousands of patients requiring eye surgery a year, while helping to free up hospital resources.

The new, 12,000-square-foot Windsor Surgical Centre has four operating theatres, 15 pre-and-post-operative bays and a dedicated laser room, according to a media release. The facility is located at 10700 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Officials with the centre said the pandemic highlighted the need to clear space and resources at the hospital, where many cataract and retina procedures were taking place.

While the new space is co-owned by Dr. Barry Emara and Dr. Fouad Tayfour, it is an extension of the Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), under provincial legislation.

Now, patients from the hospital requiring eye surgery will be directed to the centre.

"This initiative will also help free up valuable resources at Windsor Regional Hospital for more complex cases in other surgical specialties," said Dr. Barry Emara, co-owner of the centre, in the release.

"This new state-of-the-art facility and initiative will be transformative in the way eye surgery and vision care is delivered in our region," he said.

The centre will also ideally help to attract more surgeons to the region, Emara said.

More CBC Windsor stories