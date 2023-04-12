The City of Windsor and Tourism Windsor Essex-Pelee Island have announced Windsor's new official bird.

And it's the tufted titmouse.

The announcement comes as a new regional birding guide is launched.

The tufted titmouse is a songbird with strong ties to oak woodland. Windsor is one of the few places in Canada that this very social and vocal bird can call home. In Canada, it's only found in southern Ontario.

Windsor was recently named Canada's 16th bird-friendly city by Nature Canada.

"Proclaiming Windsor as a Bird Friendly City is a great boost for us, with economic and ecotourism potential, while positioning us alongside cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Hamilton, Guelph and London," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. "I look forward to the positive impacts this initiative will continue to have in Windsor and across Essex County."

A young peregrine falcon stretches its winds near the Ambassador Bridge. The peregrine falcon was in the running to be named the official bird of Windsor, Ont., but was beat out by the tufted titmouse. (Submitted by Steve Atkins)

Earlier this year, Windsor asked for help from residents on deciding an official bird to represent the municipality as part of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards process this year.

The tufted titmouse scored high with residents, and received city support from the parks department due to it being unique to the community. It beat out the peregrine falcon, common nighthawk, black-capped chickadee and the

northern cardinal.

"As proud residents of Windsor and Essex County, and as bird lovers, we know that our city and surrounding county feature some of the most diverse and critical bird habitat, and the best birding around," Suzanne Friemann and Jennifer Nantais from Pelee Island Bird Observatory said. "Windsor has made amazing strides toward becoming a cleaner, greener, healthier, and more sustainable place to live."

With files from Windsor Morning.