It's a tufted titmouse! Windsor announces its new official bird
The announcement is in line with the launch of a new birding guide for the southwestern Ontario city
The City of Windsor and Tourism Windsor Essex-Pelee Island have announced Windsor's new official bird.
And it's the tufted titmouse.
The announcement comes as a new regional birding guide is launched.
The tufted titmouse is a songbird with strong ties to oak woodland. Windsor is one of the few places in Canada that this very social and vocal bird can call home. In Canada, it's only found in southern Ontario.
Windsor was recently named Canada's 16th bird-friendly city by Nature Canada.
"Proclaiming Windsor as a Bird Friendly City is a great boost for us, with economic and ecotourism potential, while positioning us alongside cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Hamilton, Guelph and London," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. "I look forward to the positive impacts this initiative will continue to have in Windsor and across Essex County."
Earlier this year, Windsor asked for help from residents on deciding an official bird to represent the municipality as part of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards process this year.
northern cardinal.
"As proud residents of Windsor and Essex County, and as bird lovers, we know that our city and surrounding county feature some of the most diverse and critical bird habitat, and the best birding around," Suzanne Friemann and Jennifer Nantais from Pelee Island Bird Observatory said. "Windsor has made amazing strides toward becoming a cleaner, greener, healthier, and more sustainable place to live."
With files from Windsor Morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?