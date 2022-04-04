NDP mental health plan would have 'tremendous' impact on Windsor-Essex, says woman who sought help

When Breanna Caverhill tried to get publicly funded help for post-traumatic stress disorder after she was a victim of domestic violence, she faced wait lists and care she described as fragmented.

"It should not be that hard to get help, especially when you are looking for it so desperately," said Caverhill, who was diagnosed with PTSD after she was assaulted by a former partner in 2018.

Caverhill spoke at a press conference on Monday morning with NDP leader Andrea Horwath, who was in Windsor to promote the party's new mental health platform along with the party's MPPs and candidates.

Horwath is pitching universal mental health coverage if her party wins the June election, with an annual price tag of $1.15 billion.

"I know first-hand how much it is so desperately needed, and how this is going to have tremendous impacts on the people that need it the most here in Windsor-Essex," Caverhill said.

The plan would start with ensuring public access to psychotherapy for all Ontarians and introducing a minimum of six sessions through OHIP. As well, the NDP would fund primary care doctors, nurses, community health-care workers, and social workers to be trained in cognitive behavioural therapy, to increase the number of practitioners.

"It's been broken for a very long time, and we have a plan to fix it," Horwath said of mental health care in the province.

Horwath said that youth in Windsor are worst off in the province when it comes to timely access to mental health care.

A report from Children's Mental Health Ontario based on 2019 data found that youth in Windsor wait an average of 490 days for counselling and therapy.

Ontarians are expected to head to the polls on June 2.

Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government set up an advisory panel to explore the idea of portable benefits for gig workers and others without benefits so they can pay for care not covered by OHIP.

The Liberal party has pitched portable benefits for all workers in Ontario in its economic platform.

In 2020, the government announced a 10-year, $3.8-billion strategy to revamp mental health and addictions care.