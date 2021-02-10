Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Air traffic control towers in Windsor, other cities to stay open, NAV Canada says

NAV Canada says it won't close air traffic control towers at several airports across Canada, including at Windsor International.

Company launched aeronautical studies amid pandemic last fall

The fates of the air traffic control towers at Windsor International Airport and other Canadian airports were the subject of a review from operator NAV Canada. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The private, non-profit company, which provides air traffic control and other services to Canadian airspace, made the announcement Thursday.

Last fall, NAV Canada launched 29 aeronautical studies due to the pandemic, with the goal of safely streamline operations."

After considerable consultation with airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and internal stakeholders, NAV Canada has elected to limit changes to services across the country," it said in a release.

Air traffic control service will remain in communities including:

  • Fort McMuray, Alta.
  • Prince George, B.C.
  • Regina.
  • St-Jean, Que.
  • Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
  • Whitehorse.

What would it mean if YQG lost its air traffic control tower?

CBC News Windsor

2 months ago
2:53
The fate of the air traffic control tower at Windsor International Airport is still up in the air. It's continuing to be reviewed by its operator for its long-term viability amid COVID-19. The CBC's Sanjay Maru took a closer look at what it would mean if Nav Canada were to move ahead with shutting down the tower. 2:53

NAV Canada's initial announcement it was reviewing operations was swiftly met with opposition from local politicians and leadership at the Windsor airport, with safety among the concerns raised.

The company said its aeronautical study is still ongoing, but it will consider other alternatives to steamlining operations, including changing hours of operation.

 

