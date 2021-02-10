Air traffic control towers in Windsor, other cities to stay open, NAV Canada says
Company launched aeronautical studies amid pandemic last fall
NAV Canada says it won't close air traffic control towers at several airports across Canada, including at Windsor International Airport.
The private, non-profit company, which provides air traffic control and other services to Canadian airspace, made the announcement Thursday.
Last fall, NAV Canada launched 29 aeronautical studies due to the pandemic, with the goal of safely streamline operations."
After considerable consultation with airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and internal stakeholders, NAV Canada has elected to limit changes to services across the country," it said in a release.
Air traffic control service will remain in communities including:
- Fort McMuray, Alta.
- Prince George, B.C.
- Regina.
- St-Jean, Que.
- Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
- Whitehorse.
NAV Canada's initial announcement it was reviewing operations was swiftly met with opposition from local politicians and leadership at the Windsor airport, with safety among the concerns raised.
The company said its aeronautical study is still ongoing, but it will consider other alternatives to steamlining operations, including changing hours of operation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?