A 'solemn' weekend for Windsor Muslims

The last few days have been "solemn" for Windsor's Muslim community.

"It's been a lot of text messages with family and friends to make sure everyone is doing all right," said Aadil Nathani, a law student at the University of Windsor and a member of the Muslim Association of Windsor. "At the same trying to not let it take over."

Fifty people died in mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Friday.

"Friday was really hard," said Sarah Mushtaq, a recent graduate of the University of Windsor's MBA program. "It brings me to tears."

Muslims in New Zealand have said they no longer feel safe and police organizations across Canada increased security Friday at mosques. In Windsor, local police officials are meeting with leaders of religious organizations.

"You get used to Islamaphobia on the internet," said Nathani. "But to bring it to a place where people are going to seek solace and refuge. I can't wrap my head around it."

Sarah Mushtaq, a recent graduate of the University of Windsor's MBA program said Friday was really hard for her. (CBC)

Mushtaq wears a hijab every day, and she's faced public backlash for it.

"I shouldn't be second-guessing being out in public as a Muslim woman," said Mushtaq. "I shouldn't have to prove my humanity to random strangers. I should be given the benefit of the doubt."

Both Mushtaq and Nathani think people should educate themselves more about the Muslim faith and what it means.

"I want the community to keep accepting us with open arms," said Nathani. "We're making strides forward despite all the Islamaphobia occuring."

Mushtaq said political leaders — on federal, provincial and municipal levels — need to do a better job.

"If politicians and leaders in our community are still not calling out racism where they see it then I think we're going to keep seeing these kind of acts," said Mushtaq.

Aadil Nathani says Windsor Muslims are just like all Canadians. (Aadil Nathani/Twitter)

Nathani told Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette that Muslim people are just like all Canadians.

"We're here with the exact same dreams everyone else is here with," said Nathani.

For Mushtaq, what she wants is simple.

"I don't want to live my life in fear."

The Muslim Law Association of Windsor is holding a vigil Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the university campus.

LISTEN: Windsor Muslims speak out against Islamaphobia on CBC's Windsor Morning: