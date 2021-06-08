Windsor Muslim community 'horrified and troubled' by truck attack in London, Ont.

News that four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., were killed in what police believe was a targeted hit-and-run has sparked outrage and sorrow in Windsor.

The Windsor Islamic Association said in a statement that the Muslim community is "horrified and troubled" and will be praying for the family.

"We reject all and any forms of bigotry including Islamophobic rhetoric, and we encourage those who hate to learn instead."

On Sunday evening, the family had been walking along Hyde Park Road in northwest London. They were waiting to cross the intersection when a truck mounted the curb and struck them.

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on Monday in what they say was a "planned, premeditated act" against a family of five "because of their Muslim faith."

A nine-year-old boy remainsed in hospital Monday with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he was left outraged and incredibly sad.

Dilkens told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday that he has called London Mayor Ed Holder to express condolences on behalf of the city.

"If it can happen in London, it can happen here," he said. "And it's just an incredibly, incredibly sad day."