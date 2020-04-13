Windsor musician hosts virtual open mic nights to bring artists together during COVID-19

COVID-19 means that musicians aren't able to go out and play for crowds the way they used to — but a Windsor singer-songwriter is offering an alternative to keep the music going.

Andrew MacLeod hosts a virtual "open mic" night on Facebook every Tuesday.

"It has been so uplifting," he said.

"I just did it because I miss playing music and I've been playing for nearly 20 years of my life."

The open mic features about ten musicians each week and lasts about three hours. Artists go live from their individual Facebook pages, and then tag the next musician in their status, so that viewers can hop from page to page, listening to live music throughout the night.

"The response has been incredible. Every week we have more viewers. I get messages every night from people who are interested or appreciative — both musicians and just listeners alike," MacLeod said.

Ultimately, he said, it's about creating a sense of community.

Andrew MacLeod performing during one of the open mic nights:

Andrew MacLeod sings "Miracle Baby" during a virtual open mic night on Facebook. 3:06

"I'm a person who was taught that community is very important, so being away from my community makes me feel a bit lonesome and this helps combat that."

MacLeod said the pandemic has been difficult for those in the arts community, with many having lost their ability to connect with an audience — and their ability to make an income.

"I think some of us are coping better than others," he said.

MacLeod explained that he's fortunate enough to have another means of employment that allows him to work from home, but that not all of his colleagues are so lucky.

"A lot of my friends who have been playing six days a week for 10 or 15 years, the loss of the income from bars and restaurants, I don't know how they're doing it," he said.

"But they're doing it with grace as far as I can see. We're all feeding off each other. People know that things are rough all over, so you're just trying to stay as positive as you can."

In the meantime, they can continue to turn to the open mic for an outlet, and for a sense of community.