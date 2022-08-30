We asked what your election issues are. Here's what you said

Ahead of the fall municipal election, CBC Windsor wants to know: What's on your mind?

As part of our goal to reflect your concerns, we set up at the Walkerville Night Market on Friday and got community members to weigh in on what matters to them in this election.

There was a broad range of issues — everything from transit to climate change.

Andalieb Abu-Zahra says safe streets matter to her in this election. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Andalieb Abu-Zahra said there's been a longstanding problem of people driving too fast in residential neighbourhoods in Walkerville and the city as a whole. Lowering speed limits may not help since people are already ignoring existing ones, she said.

"I feel like we need other traffic calming measures ... — maybe stop signs or speed bumps or something — that will force people to slow down," Abu-Zahra said.

Jessica Levear has her eye on a variety of issues including the cost of transit, affordable housing and public safety. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Jessica Levear wants to see more affordable housing and a safer community and cheaper public transit.

The cash fare for Windsor Transit is $3.15.

"That extra change goes a long way. A lot of people in Windsor are just trying to survive and don't get much money," she said.

Thomas McNaughton's top issues are public transit and support for small businesses. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Public transit was also on the mind of Thomas McNaughton. He said that a lot of people rely on the bus including students and workers who can't afford a vehicle.

"That's something that's really important to me," he said.

He added that lots of small businesses are struggling right now and he wants to see more help for them and events like the night market.

Ray Mailloux is thinking about climate change ahead of the municipal election. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Ray Mailloux of Tilbury has environmental issues and climate change on his mind.

"Especially in Windsor, we're looking at urban sprawl so can we protect the greenscapes that we have around here," he said.

Amanda Skocic says our local politics should be focusing on making sure everyone has access to basics like food, shelter and water. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Amanda Skocic said income inequality matters to her in this election.

"There are so many issues that we're dealing with right now that all boil down to class and really, there is no reason that anyone should be living in poverty when there are people who are billionaires," she said.

Jackson Byng would like to see a new playground. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

And finally, he may not be able to cast a ballot yet but Jackson Byng also shared his opinions with us.

He said he wants to see a new playground — with monkey bars — at Willistead Park.

(We have good news, Jackson! The city has announced plans to upgrade playgrounds at 32 parks including Willistead, with construction expected to take place this year and next.)

