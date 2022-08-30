We asked what your election issues are. Here's what you said
CBC Windsor went to the Walkerville Night Market to hear from you
Ahead of the fall municipal election, CBC Windsor wants to know: What's on your mind?
As part of our goal to reflect your concerns, we set up at the Walkerville Night Market on Friday and got community members to weigh in on what matters to them in this election.
There was a broad range of issues — everything from transit to climate change.
Andalieb Abu-Zahra said there's been a longstanding problem of people driving too fast in residential neighbourhoods in Walkerville and the city as a whole. Lowering speed limits may not help since people are already ignoring existing ones, she said.
"I feel like we need other traffic calming measures ... — maybe stop signs or speed bumps or something — that will force people to slow down," Abu-Zahra said.
Jessica Levear wants to see more affordable housing and a safer community and cheaper public transit.
The cash fare for Windsor Transit is $3.15.
"That extra change goes a long way. A lot of people in Windsor are just trying to survive and don't get much money," she said.
Public transit was also on the mind of Thomas McNaughton. He said that a lot of people rely on the bus including students and workers who can't afford a vehicle.
"That's something that's really important to me," he said.
He added that lots of small businesses are struggling right now and he wants to see more help for them and events like the night market.
Ray Mailloux of Tilbury has environmental issues and climate change on his mind.
"Especially in Windsor, we're looking at urban sprawl so can we protect the greenscapes that we have around here," he said.
Amanda Skocic said income inequality matters to her in this election.
"There are so many issues that we're dealing with right now that all boil down to class and really, there is no reason that anyone should be living in poverty when there are people who are billionaires," she said.
And finally, he may not be able to cast a ballot yet but Jackson Byng also shared his opinions with us.
He said he wants to see a new playground — with monkey bars — at Willistead Park.
(We have good news, Jackson! The city has announced plans to upgrade playgrounds at 32 parks including Willistead, with construction expected to take place this year and next.)
Want to share what's on your mind during this election campaign? Please fill out the form below:
With files from Nav Nanwa and Samantha Craggs
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?