Official Windsor election results pegs voter turnout at 35.21%
Official municipal election results for Windsor show the voter turnout is 35.21 per cent.

Voter turnout higher than unofficial results, but still lower compared to 2014 election

CBC News ·
City of Windsor used a traditional polling station with ballots and tabulator machines. (CBC)

Windsor's voter turnout for the 2018 municipal election is higher than originally thought, but still lower than 2014's election.

Official results released by the City of Windsor show voter turnout was 35.21 per cent. Unofficial results released on Monday said turnout was 34.73 per cent. 

Here's a breakdown of the official numbers.

  • Registered voters: 150,602.
  • Ballots cast: 53,026.
  • Spoiled ballots: 1,006.
  • Declined ballots: 16

The 2014 municipal election saw a voter turnout of 37.46 per cent. There were 156,870 registered voters.

