Rhodes Drive trail to make cycling safer, more convenient: mayor

Windsor's newest multi-use trail is officially open.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, along with several councillors and city staff, attended a ceremony officially opening the Rhodes Drive trail on Friday.

"This trail adds nearly four kilometres of active transportation infrastructure to make cycling safer and more convenient in industrial and commercial areas of the southeast side in the city," Dilkens said.

The first phase of the project was opened last year.

The completion of the Rhodes Drive trail is the last major project in the Windsor Loop, a 42.5-kilometre stretch of multi-use trails around the city, the city of Windsor said in a media release.

Construction of the Rhodes Drive project was paid for through a previous $3.6-million investment shared between the city and the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling program. In total, that funding created 6.7 kilometres of new trails since 2018, and the trail was the final project associated with that funding.

The upcoming 2022 budget includes a proposed $11 million to support cycling, trails and sidewalks.