Local Windsor MPs react to new federal budget

Brian Masse, longtime NDP MP for Windsor West, commented on the agreement of the NDP with the Liberal budget, saying it "lives up" to the two parties confidence-and-supply agreement .

The 2023 federal budget, unveiled Tuesday, highlighted three main priorities: health care/dental, affordability and clean economy.

It included initiatives like doubling of GST rebate extended for lower income Canadians, $13 billion to implement dental care plans for families earning less than $90,000, over $350 million to address the opioid crisis, and more.

Windsor Morning 6:01 Budget breakdown Brian Masse, NDP MP for Windsor West, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Peter Duck to react to the federal budget announcement.

Masse mentioned dental care, and how that's "really important" for Windsor-Essex.

"It'll go to seniors, it'll go to persons with disabilities, it'll look up to the age of 18 for youth, and then we'll move to everybody after that," he told CBC Windsor.

He also praised the proposed $4 billion for Indigenous housing and the anti-scab law prohibiting the use of replacement workers during strikes or lockouts in federally regulated industries.

"And lastly, I think one of the most important things not to be underestimated is a $83 billion in tax credits for the green industrialization," he added.

Masse said although excluding some issues like housing affordability was a compromise, the party will still press for legislation not included in the agreement.

"Just yesterday in the House of Commons I was fighting … for stopping nuclear waste [dumped in] Great Lakes," said Masse. "We're still at odds with both the Liberals and the Conservatives and certain issues that it doesn't take away from those fights."

Conservative MP for Chatham-Kent—Leamington Dave Epp expressed his disapproval of the budget in a statement and called it "anti-worker" and "tax-hiking."

Poilievre calls budget a 'bonanza of $43 billion of new inflation, debt and taxes' Duration 1:40 Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will vote against the 2023 budget.

"This budget fails to deliver lower taxes or affordable housing for Canadians and adds $40 billion to Canada's national debt," he said.

Epp said the budget "does nothing" to address inflation in Canada, and quoted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's statement on the budget, who called it a "bonanza of $43 billion of new inflation, debt and taxes."

"This budget is yet another example of why Canadians trust Conservatives on matters of fiscal management," said Epp.