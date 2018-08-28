Man charged in Windsor mother homicide a Canadian citizen living in Michigan, police say

The Windsor Police Service has released details on the suspect charged with first-degree murder of a Windsor mother who was killed while her child was in the apartment.

Police say the man who was arrested Aug. 17 is a 27-year-old Canadian citizen living in Michigan named Jitesh Bhogal.

On a night in June, police were dispatched to an apartment building on the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue.

31-year-old Autumn Taggart, also known as Maya Madolyn, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said her 9-year-old child was inside the home when the alleged murder happened. It's not clear if the child was a witness.

Police say the man is also facing a charge of breaking-and-entering and aggravated sexual assault.

"The Windsor Police Service is working with partner agencies with intent to have the suspect extradited back to this jurisdiction to answer to the charges in court," police say in a statement Tuesday.

Police say the case is still under active investigation.