Windsor man receives 10-year sentence in death of mother

A Windsor man who was originally accused of first-degree murder in the death of his mother has received a 10-year sentence.

Alexander Mackenzie received his sentence on Wednesday in the 2019 death of Catherine Mackenzie, 64. With time served, he has six years remaining in prison, according to the Crown attorney's office.

Mackenzie went to trial on a second-degree murder charge after the Crown conceded the case didn't meet the criteria for first-degree murder. The charge was further downgraded to manslaughter following a joint sentencing submission.

On July 25, 2019, the victim was found dead at a home on Mill Street, just south of Sandwich Street, after police responded to a report of a suspicious death.

Mackenzie, who was 33 at the time, was wanted by police and arrested a few days later on July 27.