Windsor suspects make Canada's 'most wanted' list

Several Windsor men — including one wanted for murder in the death of a 16-year-old — have been named on a new list of Canada's "most wanted" fugitives.

The list, which features 25 people wanted in connection with serious crimes across Canada, is part of a public awareness campaign called the BOLO or "be on the lookout" Program.

"Through the top 25 initiative launching today, the BOLO program is helping police services get more eyes on our cases, prompting more tips about wanted suspects," Toronto police chief James Ramer said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Three people on the list are wanted by Windsor police.

Nouraldin Rabee, who is No. 4 on the list, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in the 2018 death of Chance Gauthier, who was just 16.

His parents, Kim and Scott Gauthier, wrote a statement that was read aloud at the press conference.

They said that seeing the face of the man accused of killing their son all over the news and social media will cause them to relive their nightmare, but he must be caught.

"Someone, somewhere knows something. If that someone is you, please, now is the time to do the right thing," they said in the statement.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in the case.

Andrew Randall, Windsor police inspector of investigations, said Rabee left the country after an arrest was made in the case. That person was later convicted of manslaughter.

An INTERPOL red notice has been issued for Rabee, asking law enforcement around the world to locate and arrest him.

He is believed to be somewhere in the Middle East, Randall said, but police don't know for sure.

"Our investigation led us to believe that he fled right to Egypt. He now does have friends and acquaintances in Jordan, Israel and the United States," Randall said.

For suspects like Rabee who aren't believed to be in Canada, there are no plans to make his face known worldwide but officials still think starting here will help.

"It's not because the suspect isn't here that someone here doesn't know where he is," said Maxime Langlois, director of the BOLO program.

Other locals suspects in the Top 25

Mohamud Hagi, who is No. 14 on the list, is wanted in the 2007 killing of Luis Acosta-Escobar in downtown Windsor. A reward of up to $60,000 are being offered in the case.

Savang Sychantha is wanted by the OPP on a first-degree murder charge. The former Windsor pizza shop owner is one of the suspects in the 2002 death of Riad Boroud and is No. 18 on the BOLO list. There is a $50,000 reward in the case.

No. 20 on the list is Yusuf Ali, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Leonard Damm, 73, in Sandwich Towne.