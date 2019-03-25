Windsor mosque hiring security guards

One Windsor religious group is hiring security guards to protect the congregation from potential attack.

"March 14th changed the whole outlook on these type of attacks," said Sinan Yasalar, media relations for the Windsor Mosque. "It was a game changer."

The mosque, along with other religious organizations in the city, had a meeting with Windsor police about a week ago. Based on that meeting, the mosque will be reassessing its security.

"After the meeting we went over general security, but situations and procedures .... all of those will be followed with the authorities," said Yasalar. "We'll be updating our cameras, we've already locked down certain doors as well."

Yasalar said the mosque and its congregation aren't necessarily worried — they're just being realistic.

"Windsor's a safe town but New Zealand was a safe country," said Yasalar. "New Zealand is one of the safest countries in the world."

The Windsor Mosque is hiring security guards. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Yasalar said times have changed and that all places of worship have become "soft targets."

"To stream it made this whole attack more gruesome," said Yasalar about the Christchurch attack.

During Friday prayers the week after the attack, the mosque had police on site.

"Having police there gives a sense of security," said Yasalr. "But it also gives a sense of community. People are working together."

Now the mosque is hiring professional security guards.

Despite the decision to hire, Yasalar said Windsor is a good place to be for Muslims.

"Canada is a multicultural country and everyone is accepted here," said Yasalar. "We don't feel threatened by anyone."