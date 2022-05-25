Here's what some voters under 40 have to say about the cost of living

A panel on Windsor Morning discuss cost of living prior to the provincial election.

We are hearing from voters in Windsor-Essex about the issues that matter the most to them, leading up to the provincial election on June 2, 2022.

From those who responded, the number one issue on the minds of voters in our region is affordability.

And that makes sense.

The cost of living is going up; groceries are costing more, the housing market is squeezing out eager buyers, and the price of gas has some people putting on the breaks when it comes to driving all together.

CBC's Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa, assembled a panel of people who have relatable stories about affordability. He met with Luc Michaud, Amna Masoodi and Sarthak Sharma. These three are all under 40-years-old, live in Windsor-Essex and plan to vote.

They are trying to build a family here, but they are facing challenges because of the rising costs of living.

WATCH | The pastelists disccus how dire their situations are getting:

Here's why the panelists are worried about how tight their budgets are getting Duration 1:47 A group of people under 40 discuss the cost of living prior to the provincial election.

Tomorrow we will post highlights from the panel talking about home ownership, and how rising costs are squeezing some out of the housing market all together.