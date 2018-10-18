Windsor Morning panel: Predictions on the 2018 municipal election

The race for Windsor's mayor may end in a photo finish, according to longtime city councillor Remy Boulbol and respected community leader Bill Marra.

"I think it's going to be a very close race — closer than we anticipated," said Boulbol.

Windsor Morning host Peter Duck sat down with the election panellists Thursday — their last visit before voters head to the polls on Oct. 22.

Boulbol and Marra split their predictions for Wards 8 and 10, which each have eight candidates running for council.

Split predictions

Wards 8 and 10 had Boulbol and Marra split as to who they think would come out on top.

"I'm hearing that the top [of Ward 8] is crowded ... There's three or four that are making some noise at the top —​ Greg Lemay, Lisa Valente, Dave Sundin," said Marra, adding the winner will be determined by "one or two points."

As for Boulbol, she pointed to Dave Sundin, Gemma Grey-Hall and Patti Hayes as three candidates who have run the most "organized" campaigns.

In Ward 10, Marra predicted Paul Borrelli may benefit from a split vote, but a victory for Michael Paterson is possible as well. Boulbol, however, pointed to Jim Morrison as a possible victor because of his campaign's "organization" and level of community support.

Since the beginning of September, the panellists have been analyzing, scrutinizing and breaking down the election campaign.

Tap on the player below to hear Boulbol and Marra's predictions for Windsor's 10 wards and mayor: