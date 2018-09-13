Windsor-Essex Votes
Windsor Morning panel: Gender and diversity lacking in local politics
Windsor Morning launches its panel featuring Bill Marra and Remy Boulbol, who will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor leading up to the Oct. 22 municipal election.
Guests Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra look ahead to the Oct. 22 municipal election
Despite the shrinking gender gap in federal politics, locally there is a lack of women and diverse people representing the communities of Windsor-Essex.
That's according to the election panel on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.
Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra say there are several factors that prevent more women and minorities from stepping forward to take office — but they do see change coming.
Watch the full discussion here:
During the lead-up to the election, Windsor Morning's panel will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor.
Missed their first discussion? Boulbol and Marra talked about the tight mayoral race in the City of Windsor. Have a listen here:
You can tune in live on 97.5 FM, online, or watch on our Facebook page.