Windsor Morning panel: How important is name recognition?
Panelists Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra talk about wards where there's an incumbent running for re-election
With less than a month away from the municipal election, Windsor Morning's election panelists are weighing in on the importance of name recognition.
Outgoing councillor Bill Marra and community leader Remy Boulbol looked at some tight races in Windsor.
Starting in Ward 2 where incumbent John Elliott faces sole challenger Fabio Costante, the issue seems to be whether Costante can adequately represent Ward 2 despite not living there.
Marra and Boulbol also touched on Wards 9 and 10. In Ward 9, there are only three people running, including incumbent Hilary Payne. Meanwhile in Ward 10, there are eight candidates, including incumbent Paul Borrelli.
Do the number of candidates mean anything when it comes to the performance of the current councillor?
Tap the player to listen to the full conversation on the CBC's Windsor Morning:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.