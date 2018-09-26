Windsor Morning panel: How important is name recognition?

With less than a month away from the municipal election, Windsor Morning's election panelists are weighing in on the importance of name recognition.

Outgoing councillor Bill Marra and community leader Remy Boulbol looked at some tight races in Windsor.

Starting in Ward 2 where incumbent John Elliott faces sole challenger Fabio Costante, the issue seems to be whether Costante can adequately represent Ward 2 despite not living there.

Marra and Boulbol also touched on Wards 9 and 10. In Ward 9, there are only three people running, including incumbent Hilary Payne. Meanwhile in Ward 10, there are eight candidates, including incumbent Paul Borrelli.

Do the number of candidates mean anything when it comes to the performance of the current councillor?

