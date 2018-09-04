Windsor Morning panel: City's mayoral race a 'two-man' battle

There may be five names on the ballot for mayor of Windsor, but the election panel on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning feels it's a two-man race.

Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra predict voters will choose either incumbent Drew Dilkens or challenger Matt Marchand on Oct. 22.

Windsor Votes. We've enlisted the help of a couple of Windsorites for a special election panel. Longtime city councillor Bill Marra and respected community leader Remy Boulbol will analyse, scrutinize and otherwise break down the election campaign for us. 10:56

During the lead up to the election, Windsor Morning's panel will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor.

