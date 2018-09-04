Skip to Main Content
Windsor Morning panel: City's mayoral race a 'two-man' battle
Windsor-Essex Votes

Windsor Morning panel: City's mayoral race a 'two-man' battle

Windsor Morning launches its panel featuring Bill Marra and Remy Boulbol, who will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor leading up to the Oct. 22 municipal election.

Guests Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra look ahead to the Oct. 22 municipal election

CBC News ·
CBC Radio's Windsor Morning panel looks at the mayoral race in Windsor, which they say is down to two contenders. (City of Windsor)

There may be five names on the ballot for mayor of Windsor, but the election panel on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning feels it's a two-man race.

Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra predict voters will choose either incumbent Drew Dilkens or challenger Matt Marchand on Oct. 22.

Watch the full discussion here:

Or listen to the panel here:

Windsor Votes. We've enlisted the help of a couple of Windsorites for a special election panel. Longtime city councillor Bill Marra and respected community leader Remy Boulbol will analyse, scrutinize and otherwise break down the election campaign for us. 10:56

During the lead up to the election, Windsor Morning's panel will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor.

You can tune in live on 97.5 FM, online, or watch on our Facebook page.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us