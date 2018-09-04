Windsor-Essex Votes
Windsor Morning panel: City's mayoral race a 'two-man' battle
Windsor Morning launches its panel featuring Bill Marra and Remy Boulbol, who will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor leading up to the Oct. 22 municipal election.
Guests Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra look ahead to the Oct. 22 municipal election
There may be five names on the ballot for mayor of Windsor, but the election panel on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning feels it's a two-man race.
Remy Boulbol and Bill Marra predict voters will choose either incumbent Drew Dilkens or challenger Matt Marchand on Oct. 22.
Watch the full discussion here:
Or listen to the panel here:
During the lead up to the election, Windsor Morning's panel will analyze the hot issues and tightest races in Windsor.
You can tune in live on 97.5 FM, online, or watch on our Facebook page.