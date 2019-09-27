Residents designing monarch butterfly murals to beautify Windsor alleys
A total of six murals are planned
A partnership between the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC), the United Way and the James Dougall Butterflyway project will see six butterfly-themed murals fill the alley between Dougall Avenue and Church Street in the city's downtown.
Caitlin Choquette, one of the project's organizers, said more people who use the alleys with "good intentions" will mean fewer residents using the spaces for "illegal activity."
"We just wanted to create a space that was more inviting, more beautiful, more uplifting to get more of the residents to use the alleyways," she said.
Windsorite Marissa Labbe, another project organizer, said the murals are a way to get residents involved in their community.
According to Choquette, the murals won't just serve to beautify the alleys. Instead, they'll also signal the James Dougall Butterflyway project.
"It's a corridor of certified monarch waystations, which are basically monarch gardens — pollinator gardens," she said. "They're just beautiful gardens filled with plants that attract the various pollinator species."
The murals are still in their early stages, with only a base coat completed for each design.
With files from Katerina Georgieva
