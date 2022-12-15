Windsor mixologist shares a holiday recipe with and without alcohol

Mackenzie Vetor, bar manager at Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits, shared a holiday cocktail recipe that you can make yourself, with or without alcohol.

It's a good time of year to reach for the spice rack, said Vetor, to give your drinks a little warmness around the holidays.

Vetor says making the base of a good drink is what's important.

'I think we try to keep that in mind from the start, and with that can elevate [the drinks] with spirits," he said.

WATCH | How to make an apple cider mule: How to make an apple cider mule drink this holiday season Duration 2:00 CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa gets a lesson in cocktail-making from mixologist Mackenzie Vetor, bar manager at Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits in Windsor, Ont.

Here's an easy drink you can make at home for the holidays — an apple ginger mule:

Add four ounces of cider to your glass.

Add a splash of fresh lime.

Top off with ginger beer.

Grind fresh nutmeg and ginger on top.

Add vodka or another spirit if you'd like.