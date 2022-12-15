Windsor mixologist shares a holiday recipe with and without alcohol
Mackenzie Vetor, bar manager at Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits, shared some holiday cocktail recipes that you can make yourself, with or without alcohol.
An apple cider mule is an easy drink you can make at home
It's a good time of year to reach for the spice rack, said Vetor, to give your drinks a little warmness around the holidays.
Vetor says making the base of a good drink is what's important.
'I think we try to keep that in mind from the start, and with that can elevate [the drinks] with spirits," he said.
WATCH | How to make an apple cider mule:
Here's an easy drink you can make at home for the holidays — an apple ginger mule:
- Add four ounces of cider to your glass.
- Add a splash of fresh lime.
- Top off with ginger beer.
- Grind fresh nutmeg and ginger on top.
- Add vodka or another spirit if you'd like.
