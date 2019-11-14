'I never hid from it': Windsor minor league hockey coach addresses U.S. criminal record 

Windsor resident Stanley "Trent" Norris says he's never tried to hide his criminal record, even when he was in the process of completing an application to be an assistant coach with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA).

The AA minor peewee hockey assistant coach is defending himself after a Windsor Star story revealed he had a criminal past and that the Ontario Minor Hockey Association is also looking into the situation.

The Windsor-born Canadian citizen's criminal record is based on crimes committed in the U.S. Norris told CBC News that he's willing to step down from his coaching role — but only if the WMHA asks him to resign.

"I'm not going to quit. I've never been a quitter," Norris said. "If I quit now, I'm showing these kids when things get tough, you quit. I'm not going to voluntarily quit and leave these kids, but if I'm asked to, I will."

Stateside legal troubles

Norris first moved to the U.S. in 1989 legally as a permanent resident. He allowed his status to lapse several years later, but remained in the country.

In 1992, Norris was charged with sexual assault. Norris was acquitted, but the charge remained on his criminal record.

Several years later, on New Year's Eve in 1996, Norris was involved in a bar fight which led to an aggravated assault charge.

Because it was a felony, I was deported to Canada. - Stanley Norris

"I, then, had to serve 75 days," he said, adding he originally was given a 90-day sentence, but it was dropped to 75 for good behaviour. "I served that time — but because it was a felony, I was deported to Canada."

Norris, who said he had a one-year-old daughter at the time, didn't want to neglect his duties as a father.

In 2001, Norris was arrested and received a controlled substance charge. When he was caught, he was deported again and received a 20-year ban on entering the U.S.

"I did not listen to that," he said. "I then went back and went down to Florida in 2001, and then moved to Arizona."

Norris added the charge following the controlled substance arrest came after he had already been deported, and said he had not been aware of an outstanding warrant on that situation until years later.

Norris began using the name Trent instead of Stanley, acknowledging he didn't use his legal name partly as a way of hiding his identity from U.S. authorities.

He lived in Arizona until 2017, later getting married and having two children — all the while avoiding any brushes with the law, he said.

Moving back to Canada

According to Norris, he tried to change his status as an illegal U.S. resident in 2005.

"When I went to Arizona and when I met my wife, we then got married and had my kids, I then told her 'I'm illegal, we should try to get myself legal,'" said Norris.

Norris said a lawyer told him the U.S. government would have two options if he declared his status. Either he would be removed from the country, or they would allow him to remain in the U.S. while he applied to be a permanent resident.

Immigration law at the time dictated that residents living in the United States illegally likely wouldn't be deported unless they committed a crime.

Windsor minor hockey league assistant coach Stanley Norris says he'll step down if others want him to step down. 0:29

"They [couldn't] just kick you out because you're in the United States illegally back then," said Norris. "They can't just pull you over and kick you out."

Norris decided to simply stay in the U.S., start a family and eventually start his own business.

In 2017, Norris was reported to U.S. authorities, and was subsequently deported, so he and his family moved to Windsor.

"I could have stayed over there and fought it," said Norris.

"We waived that option, because if I stay and fight it, I would have to stay in jail over there for two years minimum while I'm fighting, because it takes that long ... they're so backed up."

Involvement with Windsor minor league hockey

After Norris moved back to Canada in 2017, he continued using his Trent alias and became involved as a parent in the Windsor Minor Hockey Association.

He said other parents noted his passion for the sport and encouraged him to volunteer as an assistant coach.

While applying, Norris said he told higher-ups he was concerned he wouldn't pass Canadian police background checks due to his criminal record in the U.S.

Windsor Minor Hockey Association assistant coach Stanley Norris's legal troubles began in the 1990s, when he allowed permanent resident status in the U.S. to lapse. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"They just said 'Do your police clearances and we'll go from there.' So I did," he said. "I did the police clearance, I did all the testing."

Norris landed the job and began coaching earlier this year.

Roughly three weeks ago, however, rumours began swirling that Trent wasn't Norris's real name and that he had a criminal record in the U.S.

"I voluntarily told them absolutely that's correct," said Norris. "I never hid from it. A lot of parents said 'We don't need to know, you're good with us.'"

Former WMHA executive says he stepped down because of situation

James Bornais, the former vice president of travel with the WMHA, said he was made aware of Norris's record on Oct. 18, 2019, after receiving a tip via phone call.

"When that happened, I Googled the name, I reached out to my committee … and I asked their opinion with what we should do."

Bornais said he and his colleagues reached a consensus that Norris should be suspended immediately, pending further investigation.

"I brought that to our president. He basically, 20 minutes after the conversation, sent me a text message saying 'Do not do anything on the Trent situation, let Rick [Pare, executive vice president of the WMHA and the police clearance contact] handle it."

... He says that the association is essentially standing by him ... - James Bornais, former vice president of travel with WMHA, on Stanley Norris

Bornais said one of his colleagues brought the information to an Oct. 23 board meeting, where the board "shot it down."

"They didn't even explain it to other board members that were sitting in the same room," said Bornais. "Didn't say any information … [they] basically said Rick's dealing with it, that's it."

Bornais, frustrated with what he felt was a lack of communication or consultation on the Norris situation, said he decided to quit his job.

He said he believes the WMHA needs to change the process by which it vets potential hires.

"The fact that [Norris] didn't divulge any information worries me a little bit," said Bornais.

Bornais said he disagreed with the characterization that parents support Norris's continued stay as an assistant coach.

"As a parent, I brought this forward," said Bornais.

Statement from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association

In a statement to CBC News, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) said it "follows a specific and detailed Criminal Record Check Policy within Canada, which applies to all OMHA members holding the title of team official (including but not limited to head coach, assistant coach, trainer, assistant trainer, manager), on-ice official, on-ice volunteer and anyone else deemed by the OMHA to be closely interacting with players.

"In situations such as this — a potential case outside of Canada's borders — the OMHA will work closely with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association, before commenting or ruling on the specific circumstances. Safety is a priority for all OMHA members and we are working to bring it to the proper conclusion."

CBC News contacted WMHA president Dean Lapierre regarding Norris's U.S. criminal record, but received no response.

When asked by CBC News, WHMA executive vice president Rick Pare said he would not make comments until an OMHA investigation has concluded.