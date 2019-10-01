Major changes coming to Windsor Minor Hockey Association

Major changes are coming to the Windsor Minor Hockey Association, just one month after the president of the association stepped down — and five other board members followed.

The shake up started after controversy surrounding a coach with a criminal record led to the board removing then-executive vice-president Rick Pare from his position. The coach in question was suspended.

The changes include allowing parents to vote for board members, who will have term limits of two two-year terms.

Josh Pinese, WMHA interim president said the changes will give the association more transparency.

"We just want to be more transparent and empower our membership to have a voice," said Pinese. "I think it's going to make it more transparent. We have nothing to hide. We're not going to operate behind closed doors."

Pinese said the changes didn't have to be made, but suggestions from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association prompted the decision to change how things work.

James Bornais, the association's vice president of travel, said he thinks the changes will help the membership grow.

"We're going to give our members a chance to vote on everything," said Bornais. "It's for the betterment of the program, for the kids. We feel that everyone should have a voice."

Mark McMahon's ten year old plays on WMHA's travel team, with a three year old ready to start playing soon. He and his wife are happy they'll now get a say in how the association is run.

"We were thrilled about [the changes]," said McMahon. "I thought it was time for a change. When you're on a board for that long you become complacent in your position. That's the feeling a lot of us had as parents."

'Fear of retaliation' with previous board

McMahon said the new group is "more than ready" to listen to parents' recommendations.

"The changes coming, if parents don't like what they're seeing, it will give us the ability to have a voice," said McMahon, adding that parents had a fear of retaliation with the previous leadership — worried that their children would be blacklisted from the travel teams if they stepped out of line.

"With the new board and the new system, it allows us to be more vocal as parents. It's all about the kids."

The positions of president, executive vice president and vice president of house leagues are currently up for election. Two director positions will be posted soon, which will be chosen by a hiring board.

The current board is looking at splitting up elections for certain positions on odd and even years to help ensure some continuity.

Elections for the other open positions will be held May 6.