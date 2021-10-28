Rough condition of riverfront trail concerns citizen

Mike Horoky walks the riverfront trails in West Windsor five times a day. He's concerned about the condition of the trails, particularly one pothole near the foot of Elm Street he feels would be a hazard to roller bladers and E-Scooter riders if they hit it at night.

"And when you've got issues like this, all this broken up asphalt and a pothole like this sitting there in the middle of the path, it's very easy for somebody traveling at a fast speed to come upon this before they know it. And next thing you know, they've crashed onto the ground or into somebody else," said Horoky.

A pothole on broken pavement along the riverfront bike trail. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Horoky has made James Chacko, senior manager of parks, aware of the situation through an email. Chacko said residents should call 311 if they see problems like this.

He said the potholes won't get a permanent fix right away but his staff will usually put a cold patch or gravel over the pothole as a temporary measure until it can be repaved.

"We do continue ongoing assessment and basically we take the current assessment rating and we look at what our available budget is and we determine of the 136 to 137 kilometres worth of trails in the park system which ones are those that are most in need of being replaced and then apply the available budget to those trails that rate highest in terms of replacement," said Chacko.

He said one of the potholes in question has been outlined with white paint to make it more visible. He said he has not received many complaints about the riverfront trail.

"In some places there is water collected. It's kind of uncomfortable walking with a stroller but I've been to places where it's worse," said Khrystyna Shchubelka, who was pushing a stroller Wednesday evening along the trail.

"They could a better job to repair it, especially before winter."

Chacko said crews will likely be out soon to patch the pothole.