Windsor

U.S. photographer uses Twitter to highlight some of Windsor's architectural gems

A photographer behind a popular social media account has focused his lens across the border to Windsor.

Josh Lipnik's Windsor photos have gotten hundreds of likes

CBC News ·

Windsor's architecture goes on display in popular Twitter account

4 days ago
Duration 1:58
Josh Lipnik is the photographer behind Midwest Modern. He recently crossed the border to check out Windsor's architectural gems.

The U.S. photographer behind a popular architecture social media account is focusing his lens across the border to Windsor.

Detroit-based Josh Lipnik runs Midwest Modern, a Twitter account that profiles compelling architecture in the U.S. midwest. He also sells prints of his work online.

In a series of recent posts, Lipnik takes his nearly 89,000 followers to well-known sites in Windsor. Those include St. Peter's Maronite Church, Chrysler Hall at the University of Windsor and the Yorktown Square sign.

LISTEN: Josh Lipnik joins Windsor Morning
Windsor Morning8:43Architecture appreciation
Josh Lipnik, an architecture photographer, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about the best of Windsor.

Some of the buildings he showcases, like the Hiram Walker head office and Willistead Manor, were designed by famed Detroit architect Albert Kahn.

"I've seen so much of his work in Detroit," he said. "It was interesting getting to see that whole area of town on the other side of the river."

With files from Mike Evans

