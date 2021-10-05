Windsor mega-hospital '100%' going ahead, MPP says

The provincial government is reinforcing its support for the new mega-hospital in Windsor, which was mentioned in Monday's speech from the throne.

MPP Paul Calandra, government house leader in the Ontario legislature, said the project is "100 per cent" going ahead.

"The premier has made it very clear that that hospital is going ahead," he said.

Support for the project's second of five stages was announced in the provincial government's spring budget.

The province said it would be allocating $9.8 million to "support the ongoing planning" of the new acute care hospital, which will be located on a 24-hectare site at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

The project is intended to replace the aging campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital but there has been criticism of the plan on the grounds that it would leave the downtown core without a hospital.

The mega-hospital was among the health-care commitments mentioned during the speech from the throne, which kicked off the fall session of the legislature on Monday.

The speech is read by the Lieutenant-Governor but reflects the priorities of the governing party.

"Your government will also continue to make progress in developing a new hospital for the people of Windsor Essex, who have long advocated for their voices to be heard and health needs to be met," Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the mention of the project "speaks volumes" about the province's commitment to the project.

"We've been following up very, very frequently with the government trying to get that almost $10 million released so [Windsor Regional Hospital president] David Musyj and the team can continue on the Stage 2 work that needs to be done," he said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday.