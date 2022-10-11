Joint investigation leads to drop in overdose-related deaths on Walpole Island, police say

After more than a year of efforts to combat what has been described by community leaders as a drug epidemic on Walpole Island First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police say they've made significant gains to reduce drug overdose deaths and drug-related assistance calls.

The joint drug investigation conducted by the OPP West Region, the Chatham-Kent Police and the Walpole Police Service into the situation has concluded, police announced at a media briefing Tuesday morning.

Project McNulty was initiated following a state of emergency, which was first declared in Bkejwanong territory in July 2021, in response to a growing number of drug overdoses and deaths involving opiates like fentanyl as the leading cause.

As part of the response on Walpole Island First Nation, a security checkpoint was established at the entrance of the bridge leading to the island, with the aim of curbing the flow of illicit drugs. Some Walpole Island First Nation individuals were trained as security guards and enforced the checks.

Efforts to combat the dangerous illicit drug trade on Walpole Island, Lambton County and in Chatham-Kent are not over. — Shawn Johnson, acting superintendent of OPP West Region

The joint effort, police said, has led to a significant drop in overdoses.

"When I review the statistics, the most important thing I see pertained to a 50 per cent reduction in drug overdose deaths and a 57 per cent reduction in ambulance assistance calls, which often include non-fatal overdose calls, all in the community of Walpole Island," said Insp. Chris Avery with Lambton County OPP.

Avery did not disclose how many overdose-related deaths and calls to paramedics took place before the project began.

As part of the investigation, police said numerous search warrants were carried out on Walpole Island First Nation on Sept. 29. More than $141,000 in drugs were seized at the time, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Additionally, 30 people were arrested and 149 charges were laid.

'Significant impact'

"The measures taken by the Walpole Island Band Council in conjunction with our enforcement actions have combined to produce a significant impact on the community opioid issue on Walpole Island," Avery said.

This checkpoint at the entrance of Walpole Island First Nation was established in August 2021, in an effort to fight drugs entering the community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Efforts to combat the dangerous illicit drug trade on Walpole Island, Lambton County and in Chatham-Kent are not over," said Shawn Johnson acting superintendent of OPP West Region, "And we know there is much work ahead."

"The collective actions undertaken by the elected officials and law enforcement under Project McNulty charts the path forward for future investigations," he said.

The checkpoints put in place last year as part of efforts to curb drug use in the community were met with mixed feelings from band members at the time.

Some community members voiced that the effort was a waste of money. Others in the community pointed to the trauma many have felt surrounding unmarked graves, which have been uncovered at former residential schools across the country, as one reason drug use may have been high.

Members of Walpole Island First Nation did not attend Tuesday's media briefing.