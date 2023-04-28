40 years in, Windsor McDonald's employee not quitting anytime soon

Nick Rauti first started working at the downtown Windsor McDonald's in 1983 as work experience while he was a student.

Forty years later, he's still working the job he loves.

"I like my job," Rauti told CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa. "From day one I've always liked my job."

WATCH: Nick Rauti is marking 40 years working at a downtown Windsor McDonald's

Nick Rauti is marking 40 years of work at a downtown Windsor McDonald's restaurant. He says he's loved it since day one. Duration 0:18 Nick Rauti marks his 40th anniversary working at McDonald's in downtown Windsor.

Rauti, 59, who marked 40 years with McDonald's on Friday, does the same job he did when he first started at the restaurant: Keeping the dining room tidy by taking care of the floors, tables and windows.

He's stuck with it for 40 years for a few reasons: It's close to home, but he said he also likes his coworkers and managers.

Working at one restaurant for that long, and you're bound to get to know a few regulars. Rauti said many of his come by through the morning and afternoon, and have told him the restaurant isn't the same when he's not working.

Franchise owner Jason Trussell said Rauti is a fixture in McDonald's for the team — and he's missed by the team when he's not there.

"Nick is one, as soon as you walk in, he's always got a smile on his face and I think that's what makes everybody so excited to see him," Trussell said. "He always greets everybody with a big smile."

Rauti said he's happy and not giving up his job anytime soon.

"I like to keep myself busy," Rauti said. "It's very good. I'm very happy working in this store."