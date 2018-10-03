Windsor mayoral candidates weigh in on French inclusivity

For many years, Windsor was the most important Francophone settlement west of Montreal, but what is the place of French in southwestern Ontario in 2018? Many people are sending their children to French schools and immersion programs are gaining in popularity.

Four of the five mayoral candidates offer their vision of French in Windsor and tell us how they would go about reviving Canada's second official language if elected.

Ernie 'The Bacon Man' Lamont said this will be the last time he runs for mayor of Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Ernie Lamont

What does French represent for you?

We have grade schools and high schools in French. I'm also married to a Vietnamese who is sending her boy to French classes two or three times a week. I think it's a second language just like any other, and that we have enough money at the city to preserve the French schools. I'm interested in preserving French, and I think the way to go about it is through the schools.

I would not force anyone to learn French. If they want to go to a French school, they can go. Plus, I don't have a problem with having the Franco-Ontarian flag permanently flying outside of city hall in Windsor.

However, I don't think that French has a place in Windsor's politics. We're in Ontario and French isn't important here. It's only important in Quebec and New-Brunswick, and for those who speak it. If people don't want to learn it, that's not a problem for me.

Matt Marchand says he'll push to hire an auditor general if elected mayor. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Matt Marchand

What would be your vision for French if you were elected?

As mayor, I would make sure francophones would have better access to municipal services: it's part of my open-door policy. I would like to abolish the status quo so that information circulates better from city to citizens. I would also like for francophones to give me their suggestions. I don't know what the legislation entails, but I could be looking into having at least one person who speaks French per department.

I would like to promote French immersion in schools. I myself have French ancestry, on my mother's side, Ouellette, and on my father's side, Marchand. The promotion of French for me would be the celebration of the two great cultures and countries that founded Canada: France and Great Britain.

As for me, I don't speak French as well as I'd like to and I beat myself about it. However, I spoke a little bit more French when I was studying in the U.K. and I travelled to Europe.

As a Windsor mayoral candidate, one of Frank Dyck's priorities is to make Windsor the cleanest city in Canada. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Frank Dyck

What is your relationship towards French and what is your vision for it if elected mayor?

I support the French community. I only took it for three years myself, but I could not keep up at some point. I wish I had learned the language though. However, I do not think that French is more important than any other languages, not more important than my language: German. I don't speak German really well though, but it's the language that was transmitted to me by my family.

Everyone is free to learn the language they want to, if it interests them. Institutions cannot force someone to do that. Although I have a feeling that French will become more and more popular, because of laws changing. It will happen. But I think English is more important, it's the dominant language here.

Drew Dilkens says, if re-elected, he'll reduce the city's current rate of debt by 40 per cent by the end of his next term. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Drew Dilkens

How would you go about reviving French and the French heritage if you were reelected?

As I promised, I would have the Franco-Ontarian flag permanently displayed at city hall. I also think it's important to revitalized various historic neighbourhoods, specifically the French heritage of Sandwich Towne, which is a jewel of our community. I would also consider making Windsor adhere to various organizations that would benefit citizens, such as the AFMO, the Association of Francophone Municipalities of Ontario.

People probably don't know that about me, but both of my kids go to French schools. I am proud to give them the opportunity I didn't have, or that I didn't know was available when I was young. When I was a public servant, I became acutely aware of the importance of being bilingual. I wish I spoke French better and I want to give my kids more opportunities.

Tom Hensel is a 'regular citizen' who decided to run for mayor because he wasn't satisfied with the level of service in Windsor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Tom Hensel

Hensel did not respond to multiple interview requests by CBC Radio-Canada.

The municipal election takes place Oct. 22.