A new provincial task force has been set up to determine how transportation will work in Southwestern Ontario going forward.

The Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force is being led by London Mayor Ed Holder, with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens as vice-chair.

The committee has been tasked with advising Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney on transportation, roads and transit needs in the region.

That includes the prioritization of a draft master plan released last year. That plan includes 40 recommendations including improving local public transit and train service between communities and advancing work to widen Hwy. 401 between London and Tilbury and add a concrete barrier.

The report also recommends the adding more lanes to Hwy. 3 from Essex to Leamington. The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed to CBC News that some preliminary work is underway on that project.

Holder said on Twitter that he was honoured to lead the committee and was looking forward to finding solutions to serve the region.

I am honoured to lead this Task Force, and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues across the region to develop transportation solutions that will better serve not only our individual municipalities, but southern Ontario at large. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/TIztmgjAps">https://t.co/TIztmgjAps</a> —@ldnontmayor

"Windsor is the focal point of so much goods movement, but we are also part of a broader area which is increasingly facing inter-regional transit and transportation challenges," Dilkens said in a statement.