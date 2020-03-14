Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to self-isolate upon return from overseas trip to Jordan

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is currently abroad in Jordan and will self-quarantine upon his return, as a precaution against COVID-19.

This, as the Canadian government urges any citizen who is abroad to get back home, while it's still possible.

"Although I (and my family) feel great and have no symptoms of any illness I will certainly follow the best advice of our medical professionals," wrote Dilkens in a statement posted to his website on Saturday.

Dilkens said he's been in constant contact with City of Windsor staff and public health officials as the situation evolves.

He said when his family left for the trip on March 6, China, South Korea and northern Italy were under a quarantine. But he added, things have changed tremendously since then.

"Over the past few days, global circumstances have changed dramatically such that we have been concerned about our ability to return to Canada in a timely manner," said Dilkens, who added the trip was booked last summer.

"Our efforts to return early have been futile as flights from Jordan are all full since this country announced the cancellation of all flights effective March 17."

Dilkens spoke with media by phone during a news conference Saturday evening, and explained that as a result, he and his family will return on their scheduled flight which departs Monday morning.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac will step into the role of acting mayor for the month of March while Dilkens is away and while he is in quarantine.

Teliszewsky said that even though the mayor has been abroad, he's been fully engaged in conversations with municipal staff and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as decisions are made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The mayor has been in contact with all of us quite frequently," Teliszewsky said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is also now in self-isolation following a Wednesday return from a trade mission in Britain.

As of March 12, Jordan has 1 confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Windsor-Essex.