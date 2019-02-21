Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens — who's also the chair of the police services board — continues to refuse answering questions about a 911 call made from the police chief Al Frederick's home in November.

CBC News attempted to speak with Dilkens after an event Thursday, but he wouldn't comment on behalf of the police services board.

"I've provided all my comments, thank you," said Dilkens. "Thank you, I've provided all my comments," he repeated.

When asked about accountability and transparency, Dilkens replied by saying, "I'm more than accountable."

As CBC News first reported on Feb. 14, several confidential sources confirmed to CBC News that three units, plus Deputy Chief Brad Hill, responded to a 911 hang up call to Frederick's Windsor residence the morning of Nov. 12 for a domestic-related incident.

Dilkens — who said he was informed of the call the same day by Deputy Chief Brad Hill — spoke with reporters from other media outlets after the CBC News story came out, but refused multiple interview requests from CBC News.

In an email last week, Dilkens said responding officers determined the call to the chief's residence was "not of a criminal nature" and that the board requested the commissioner of the OPP to undertake a review of the incident nine days later (Nov. 21, 2018).

CBC News has since learned the board "conducted an email poll [of the board members] on Nov. 21 and the poll was ratified at the next meeting on Nov. 22," said Norma Coleman, the mayor's chief of staff.

Dilkens added the OPP's report on the matter was submitted to the Windsor Police Services Board on Jan. 9, 2019.

"In their report, the Ontario Provincial Police concluded that all involved Windsor Police Service members, both uniform and civilian, responded in an appropriate, proper and transparent manner and followed established policies," he said.

However, CBC News still has questions members of the police service board aren't answering:

Why did the board ask the OPP to review the investigation nine days after the 911 call?

If the OPP concluded everyone involved acted appropriately, why not release the report?

In the future, how will cases involving the chief of police be handled?

Why wasn't an outside police agency called in immediately to investigate?

Other members of the police services board — Jo-Anne Gignac, Gaston Franklyn and past member Sophia Chisholm —also have not responded to CBC News' communications for an interview. A family member of Franklyn has told CBC News he's out of the country and will respond to the interview request once he returns.

Amherstburg mayor, and newly appointed member of the Windsor Police Services Board Aldo DiCarlo, also will not comment.

The reason he gave is "it was before my time on the police board." DiCarlo was sworn in in January 2019.

Board member Michael Ray tells CBC News in an email, "l have nothing to add to the report you were provided by the chair of the board on this matter."

After repeated attempts to have Mayor Drew Dilkens answer questions via email or over the phone, he again refused when approached at a local event. 1:23

CBC News asked the OPP for a copy of the review and was informed "the information belongs to Windsor."

The mayor's office and the Windsor Police Service isn't willing to release a copy of the report.