Erie Shores urges people to be COVID-19 cautious as hospital already operating above capacity

Erie Shores HealthCare is urging people to be cautious with COVID-19 as some cases are taking up beds that are "urgently needed" in the hospital.

In a news release Wednesday, the Leamington hospital said it is already at 122 per cent occupancy.

The hospital said that earlier this week it didn't have any positive or suspected COVID-19 cases, but as of Wednesday it has five. Four of the patients are being treated for the disease.

According to the most recent data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), as of Aug. 4 there were 339 new high risk COVID-19 cases in the community and six new deaths. There are 109 high risk cases that are active.

WECHU updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday at noon.

As of Wednesday morning, Erie Shores HealthCare said it had 12 people in the emergency department waiting for a bed and limited beds available for patients who need treatment.

As a result, it said people looking for care at the emergency department on Wednesday should expect "significantly increased wait times and seek treatment elsewhere if appropriate."

"We want to remind people that our frontline staff have been working hard to serve the community for 2.5 years of this pandemic, are tired and short-staffed, and we encourage you to treat hospital employees with the respect and patience that they deserve," Erie Shores HealthCare said in the news release.

Windsor Regional Hospital's website also warns people to expect long wait times.

Hospitals across the province have been dealing with strained ERs for months. Staffing shortages and burnout have played a role in the stressed system.

Hospitals have also been strained as they're trying to catch up on surgeries that were backlogged due to COVID-19.