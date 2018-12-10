Windsor's Drew Dilkens one of 7 mayors to meet with Ontario premier

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is in Toronto to meet with Ontario premier Doug Ford this morning.

Dilkens' meeting is at 11 a.m. at Queen's Park.

The premier's office says the meeting is to discuss "growing the economy and delivering better, more efficient services."

A spokesperson in Dilkens' office could not provide more specifics on the agenda.

Mayors from London, Guelph, Ottawa, Mississauga, Kawartha Lakes and Oro-Medonte are also having meetings with the Premier today.