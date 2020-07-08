Windsor mayor hopes for funding announcement to fill $29M budget gap
Drew Dilkens says that's equivalent to a 7% tax increase that no one wants
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is hoping the federal and provincial governments will have major funding announcements Wednesday, to fill the massive gap COVID-19 has left in the city's budget.
In a report that will go before council next Monday by deputy treasurer Tony Ardovini, the city estimates the financial impact of COVID-19 to be about $29.7 million this year.
The mayor will be part of a conference call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later today, the same day the federal government is expected to release a fiscal "snapshot" — a status report on where things stand after four months of the pandemic.
"Today we really hope to hear something positive both from federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and later today from the premier and minister of municipal affairs," Dilkens said on CBC's Windsor Morning.
"The actual hole was really hovering around $50 million. We've been able to mitigate some expenses internally that brought us down to around the $30 million range," said Dilkens.
"So I would expect that they would come forward and a significant portion of that amount should be covered because they aren't expenses that were frivolous, they were necessary."
Dilkens said the large deficit projected for Windsor this year is due to the major shortfalls in revenue streams, like from the casino, airport and tunnel, and due to increased expenses that COVID-19 has caused.
The mayor said the shortfalls would mean a significant increase to taxes — of about seven per cent — and cause the cancellation of projects which "would be huge." The mayor does not want the city to have to explore either of these options.
"We're still in a good position because of the discipline we've employed over the last 15 years," said Dilkens. "But can't weather the storm forever."
Here's some of the departments expecting major deficits this year:
- Recreation & Culture — $5.2M deficit
- Transit Services — $4.8M deficit
- Parks & Facility Operations — $3.8M deficit
- Facility Operations — $3.9M deficit
- On/Off Street Parking Operating Reserve — $1.5M deficit
- Parking Enforcement — $1.3M deficit
- Huron Lodge — $860,000 deficit
- Windsor Fire & Rescue — $746,000 deficit
- Housing & Children's Services — $720,000 deficit
- Council Services — $715,000 deficit
- YQG and Windsor Detroit Border Link Dividends — $2M deficit
- OLGC Casino Revenue — $6.6M deficit
The report estimates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be over by 2020, but say the financial implications could be worse if business doesn't return to normal.
