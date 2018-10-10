#WEvotes
Windsor's 2 front-runners for mayor face off in debate
Windsor's current mayor Drew Dilkens and challenger Matt Marchand are participating in a debate hosted by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Incumbent Drew Dilkens and challenger Matt Marchand are regarded as main contenders for city hall's top spot
Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand are meeting again for a mayoral debate — this time, without the other three candidates.
The mayoral race has been considered a two-man battle and incumbent Dilkens and challenger Marchand are perceived as the front-runners.
The debate is hosted by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 12:35 p.m. at Fogolar Furlan
CBC Windsor will be on location to livestream the debate on our website. You can also watch it live on our Facebook page.
