Windsor's 2 front-runners for mayor face off in debate

Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand are meeting again for a mayoral debate — this time, without the other three candidates.

The mayoral race has been considered a two-man battle and incumbent Dilkens and challenger Marchand are perceived as the front-runners.

The debate is hosted by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 12:35 p.m. at Fogolar Furlan

CBC Windsor will be on location to livestream the debate on our website. You can also watch it live on our Facebook page.